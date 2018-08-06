Image caption Police were called to the scene to deal with reports of arson at 03:25 BST on Monday

Armed police are at the scene of a siege after a man threatened officers who were called to reports of arson.

Officers were called to Lowell Street in Walton, Liverpool, at 03:25 BST on Monday when a man in his 30s began making threats.

Part of the street and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while a police negotiator attempts to bring the stand-off to an end.

Merseyside Police said no homes had been evacuated.