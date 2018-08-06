Armed police at siege in Walton after man makes threats
- 6 August 2018
Armed police are at the scene of a siege after a man threatened officers who were called to reports of arson.
Officers were called to Lowell Street in Walton, Liverpool, at 03:25 BST on Monday when a man in his 30s began making threats.
Part of the street and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while a police negotiator attempts to bring the stand-off to an end.
Merseyside Police said no homes had been evacuated.