A police chase which resulted in the death of a man in Cheshire is being investigated by the police watchdog.

Kieran O'Brien's car crashed into a wall at about 23:30 BST on 1 August after he allegedly failed to stop for officers on Ashton Drive, Frodsham.

The 38-year-old was critically injured and his life-support was turned off on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Cheshire Police had pursued his car for 18 minutes.

After reviewing the initial evidence provided the watchdog said it had decided to independently investigate.

Spokeswoman Amanda Rowe said: "Our investigation will look at all circumstances related to the pursuit, including the decision-making by Cheshire Police and what happened during the period when the car was followed.

"We have gathered evidence such as dashcam footage from the police vehicles involved and have received initial accounts from the officers involved in the pursuit."