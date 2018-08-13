Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video apparently shows Mo Salah using a phone while driving

Liverpool striker Mo Salah has been referred to the police by his club after he was apparently filmed using a mobile phone while driving.

Merseyside Police confirmed in a tweet that the video had been passed to the "relevant department".

A spokesman for the Premier League club said they had alerted police after discussions with the player.

They added that any follow-up action on the Egypt international would be dealt with "internally".

The video, which has been circulated on Twitter, appears to show the player, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, using his phone while behind the wheel as his car is surrounded by fans, including children.

The spokesman said: "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding it's capture."

"We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally.

"Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter."