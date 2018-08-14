Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage captured huge clouds of smoke rising from the site

A large fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Cheshire, sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze broke out at the Recresco site at North Road Industrial Estate in Ellesmere Port, near the M53, shortly before 12:00 BST.

The fire was concentrated in a large paper storage building at the plant, Cheshire Fire and Rescue service said.

There were no reports of any injuries and the building was evacuated.

Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said the fire was concentrated in a paper storage building