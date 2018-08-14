Blaze tackled at Ellesmere Port recycle plant
- 14 August 2018
A large fire has broken out at a recycling plant in Cheshire, sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.
The blaze broke out at the Recresco site at North Road Industrial Estate in Ellesmere Port, near the M53, shortly before 12:00 BST.
The fire was concentrated in a large paper storage building at the plant, Cheshire Fire and Rescue service said.
There were no reports of any injuries and the building was evacuated.