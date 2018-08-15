Image copyright Mark McNulty/Liverpool Biennial Image caption The List in Great George Street, Liverpool, before it was torn down

A public display paying tribute to dead refugees and migrants in Liverpool has been torn down for a second time.

'The List' documents all 34,361 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants known to have died in Europe since 1993.

It has been partially torn from its hoardings in Great George Street days after it was reinstalled following its mysterious removal last month.

Artist Banu Cennetoğlu said it will be left as a reminder of "this systematic violence exercised against people".

A joint statement from the Turkish artist and Liverpool Biennial, the arts event behind the project, said the work has been "repeatedly damaged, removed and targeted since it was installed" on 12 July.

It said The List has not been attacked in any of the other places it has been installed, such as Berlin, Istanbul, Basel, and Athens.

The names of those who have died are compiled and updated each year by United for Intercultural Action - an anti-discrimination network of 550 organisations in 48 countries.

Ms Cennetoğlu has translated versions of The List using public spaces such as billboards, transport networks and newspapers since 2007.