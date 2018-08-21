Image caption The cycle lane cuts across the pitch where Mr Dickson parks his spud van

A jacket potato salesman may be forced from the spot where he has traded for almost 20 years after the council installed a new cycle lane.

John Dickson, said he faces "losing everything" after he was told to move his pitch when new cycle lanes were installed on London Road in Liverpool.

Mr Dickson, 55, from West Derby, claims he had no prior warning or consultation from the council.

Liverpool City Council said it had put notices around affected areas.

Image caption John Dickson fears losing his business over a cycle lane row

The cycle lanes were put in three weeks ago as part of the council's STEP scheme, which encourages walking and cycling in the city centre.

Mr Dickson, known locally as 'John the Spud', said he has been told he must now re-apply for a licence for his spot next to TJ Hughes.

'All I've got'

He told Local Democracy Reporter Faye Brown he has been advised it is unlikely he will get a licence to trade anywhere near London Road or the city centre, despite having run a successful business there since 1999.

He said he arrived for work a few weeks ago and "realised that overnight someone had put a cycle lane right through my pitch that I've had for 20 years.

"I'll lose all my footfall if I move and this is all I've got. I live by my career. I've got nothing else," he said.

Mr Dickson said the rest of London Road "is classed as forbidden" and he has been told he could "get a Consent Licence" but that means moving "four miles out of the city centre".

"What good is that when all my trade is here?"

"What angers me is that they haven't offered me a like-for-like alternative," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Dickson has been told to re-apply for a licence for his spot next to TJ Hughes in London Road

A council spokeswoman said notices had been placed around areas covered by the STEP scheme and the council "received no complaints or representations about the changes."

City centre ward councillor Nick Small voiced support for Mr Dickson, tweeting that he has contacted him to help and "there's a common sense way forward here to get more cycle lanes and support stall holders."