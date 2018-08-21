Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club wants 10 concerts to take place in May and June each year

Plans by Liverpool FC to stage gigs and other events at Anfield have been criticised.

A proposal by the club to extend the uses of the 54,000-capacity stadium is to be considered by the council next week.

If approved, events such as boxing, American football games and up to 10 concerts per year could be hosted at the site.

But councillors and residents have expressed concerns about the noise.

Liverpool FC wants to host a wider range of sporting activities for example American football and Gaelic games as well as rugby league and rugby union matches.

It is proposing to stage such concerts in May and June after the football season has ended for up to 50,000 fans which is lower than the match day attendance.

But Labour Councillor Jane Corbett, who represents Everton ward, has objected arguing that extended use at the end of the season will mean no respite for local residents.

Image copyright Liverpool FC Image caption Councillors argue that residents want a respite when

Her fellow Labour councillors Ros Groves and Billy Marrat, who represent Anfield ward, have raised concerns about late night noise along with the loss of privacy and the risk of increased anti-social behaviour.

They also claimed the club just carried out a basic consultation process without "engaging" with local people.

Some residents have already complained about the noise from concerts - one person said a gig by Sir Paul McCartney in 2008 drowned out their television.

The council's Head of Planning Sam Campbell has recommended councillors to accept both the concerts and extra sporting fixtures at the stadium.

She said she is satisfied that the impact on residents could be "satisfactorily" mitigated.