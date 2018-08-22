Image copyright @thomodavie Image caption Smoke and flames from the Stanlow oil refinery fire could be seen eight miles (13km) away

Hundreds of staff were evacuated from a Cheshire oil refinery after a large fire broke out.

Six fire engines were called to the Stanlow plant in Ellesmere Port at 14:16 BST to tackle a blaze inside a chemical manufacturing unit.

Smoke and flames were visible from as far as eight miles (13km) away, according to eye witnesses.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said all staff had been accounted for and the fire was under control.

Essar Oil UK employs more than 900 staff and 500 contractors at the refinery, which supplies 16% of all petrol and diesel in the UK.

In a statement, the company said its own emergency response teams were working with fire crews and refinery operations were not affected.

Image copyright Phil Owen Image caption The fire broke out in a chemical manufacturing plant, according to Essar Oil UK

A spokesman for CFRS said: "Crews are using a ground monitor and a handheld monitor to extinguish pockets of fire."

The Environment Agency said it was aware of the incident and would work with Essar to minimise any environmental damage.