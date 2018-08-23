Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption Carl Haddock shouted "where is the money? Where is the gold?" during the raid

A burglar who attacked an 89-year-old man at his home has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Carl Haddock, 55, punched the man in the chest at the house in Handbridge, Chester, while demanding "where is the money? Where is the gold?" on 3 June.

In a second incident, the victim awoke at about 04:30 BST to find Haddock in his lounge, Cheshire Police said.

Haddock, of Victoria Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary and attempted burglary.

Det Con Gareth Yates said he "had no regard for his victims and viciously attacked an elderly man in his own home".

Chester Crown Court heard how the victim was awoken by a scratching sound, went downstairs and saw a figure in his garden.

When he opened the door to ask what he was doing, Haddock then punched him to the ground.

The victim managed to crawl into the living room and lock himself in while Haddock rifled through his property and stole items.

The elderly man then managed to escape and alert a neighbour who called police.

Haddock was also caught on CCTV trying doors, unsuccessfully, in Salmon Leap in Handbridge.

He was jailed for 10 years and five months.