Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Daniele Sciusco, 29, admitted violent disorder before Liverpool's semi-final against AS Roma

An Italian man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for his part in violence before a Champions League tie which left a Liverpool fan badly hurt.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, admitted violent disorder before Liverpool's semi-final against AS Roma at Anfield on April 24.

Sciusco was not responsible for the attack which left Sean Cox, 53, from Ireland, with a serious head injury.

But a judge at Preston Crown Court told him: "It did occur during violent disorder of which you were a part."

The court heard Sciusco was among a group of Roma "ultras" who had flown from Italy for the match.

CCTV footage showed about 25 of the group in Walton Breck Road, near the stadium.

"Your actions and the actions of the Italian group tarnished significantly what was intended to be a sporting and enjoyable occasion," said Judge Brown.

"You and others in the ultra group were armed with weapons such as belts and chains and you were threatening and were being abusive towards the Liverpool fans."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The impact on Sean Cox has been "catastrophic"

Doctors put Mr Cox, from County Meath, in an induced coma after he was attacked outside a pub near the stadium about an hour before kick-off.

The court heard he was now out of the coma but his condition remained "very dire".

"The impact on him has been catastrophic," said Judge Mark Brown.

Nigel Power, defending, said Sciusco worked at a large pharmaceutical practice and volunteered teaching pupils in schools and colleges to use defibrillators.

Mr Power said the defendant, of previous good character, had not drunk any alcohol before the game.

"Although the incident that we have seen on the CCTV was an ugly one, it wasn't one that this defendant, at least, set out in anticipation of," he said.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, denies violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox and is due to stand trial later this year.