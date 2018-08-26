Liverpool flat fire: Man dies and woman injured
A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition after a fire in a Liverpool flat.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in St Oswalds Street, Old Swan, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
A man believed to be in his 40s was found dead inside while a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.
Merseyside Police said it was investigating the cause of the blaze and appealed for information.