Liverpool fatal flat fire 'caused by cigarette'
- 27 August 2018
A flat fire in Liverpool which killed a man and left a woman critically ill was probably caused by a cigarette, emergency services said.
Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue said the fire is "believed to have been caused by a cigarette" and was "accidental".
Crews were called to St Oswalds Street, Old Swan, at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 40s was found dead and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital.