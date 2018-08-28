Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool FC wants to hold extra events outside of the football season

Plans to host extra sporting events at Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium have been rejected by councillors.

Liverpool wanted to host rugby league, rugby union and other sports on dates outside the regular football calendar.

However, residents raised concerns over parking, noise and anti-social behaviour and councillors voted to reject the plans.

A second application to hold non-sporting events, such as music concerts, has been deferred.

The plans to hold non-sports events are limited to between mid May and the end of June, and will avoid the football season.

A date is yet to be set for that application to be discussed again by the planning committee.

If approved, up to 10 concerts per year could be hosted at the 54,000-capacity ground.