Image caption The teenager was found in Belle Vale Road and later died in hospital

A teenager has been charged with murdering a boy who was stabbed in a street.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson, 16, died after he was found injured in Belle Vale Road, Gateacre, Liverpool, on 3 July.

A 17-year-old boy, from Gateacre, has been charged with murder and was remanded to appear before the city's magistrates later.

Another boy, aged 17, arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man, from Garston, arrested on suspicion of affray has also been released under investigation.