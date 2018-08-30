Boy, 17, charged with murder over Liverpool stab death
- 30 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with murdering a boy who was stabbed in a street.
Daniel Gee-Jamieson, 16, died after he was found injured in Belle Vale Road, Gateacre, Liverpool, on 3 July.
A 17-year-old boy, from Gateacre, has been charged with murder and was remanded to appear before the city's magistrates later.
Another boy, aged 17, arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation.
An 18-year-old man, from Garston, arrested on suspicion of affray has also been released under investigation.