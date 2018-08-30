Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Seaton said his son was "very sociable, personable and a real family guy"

The parents of a missing man whose car was found near marshland have appealed for help finding their "homebird" son.

Adam Seaton, 20, left his home in Melrose Avenue, Southport, on 9 August. His red Ford Fiesta was later found in the car park of the RSPB Marshside nature reserve.

Andrew and Karen Seaton said the Edge Hill University student's disappearance was "absolutely out of character".

Open land searches had been carried out in Sefton, Merseyside Police said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The red Ford Fiesta Adam Seaton was driving was found in the RSPB Marshside car park

The 20-year-old is described as 6ft 2in (1.9m) tall and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was thought to be wearing a burgundy tracksuit top, black and white T-shirt, blue jeans and burgundy Puma trainers when he disappeared.

Mr Seaton said his son was "very sociable, personable and a real family guy and a bit of a homebird in many ways", adding that there was no indication there was anything wrong with him.

He said the geography student had proposed to do his dissertation "based on research on the marshes" and it was possible he may have been there gathering information.

Mrs Seaton said they knew he made a phone call to a friend and "then the signal was lost", but there were no reported sightings of him getting out of the car at the nature reserve.

Police have asked anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage to get in touch.