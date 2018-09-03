Image copyright Reuters Image caption Firefighters are damping down at the building

The former Littlewoods headquarters which has been engulfed by fire is one of Liverpool's most famous landmarks.

It was constructed in 1938 and was once home to the football pools.

The building on Edge Lane has had various uses over the years and was even used to manufacture barrage balloons during World War Two.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is under control and crews are damping down at the building, which has been empty since 2003.

Image copyright PA Image caption The building's art deco clock tower is a local landmark

Image copyright The Football Museum Image caption The clock tower in 1949

In June, developers Capital & Centric announced they were transforming the site into a film studio complex to become the new base of Twickenham Studios.

They plan to name it Littlewoods Studios as an homage to the building's history.

Image copyright PA Image caption At its height nine fire crews were tackling the blaze

Image copyright The Football Museum Image caption The new art deco Littlewoods HQ in 1938

The roof and upper floor of one wing of the structure were feared to have been lost after the fire took hold shortly before 20:00 BST on Sunday.

Merseyside Fire Service said there had been no injuries and there were no concerns over the building's integrity.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters tackling the blaze at the Littlewoods building

Image copyright The Football Museum Image caption Workers on the pools floor in 1949

Image copyright Capital & Centric Image caption Inside the building before the blaze took hold

Image copyright @pendo86 Image caption Merseyside Fire Service said there had been no injuries

Image copyright Capital & Centric Image caption The Littlewoods building has been empty since 2003

Image copyright Capital&Centric Image caption A recent shot of the building before the fire

.