Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox was attacked before the match in April

An Italian football fan accused of injuring a Liverpool supporter before the Champions League semi-final against Roma has admitted violent disorder.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, admitted the charge of being part of a group who used or threatened unlawful violence before the match on 24 April.

He denies wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean Cox, 53, who suffered serious head injuries when he was assaulted outside Anfield.

Mr Lombardi will face trial next month.

He had originally denied violent disordered but changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody.

An earlier court hearing was told Mr Cox, a father-of-three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, Ireland, was out of a coma following the attack - but his condition remained "very dire".

Last month, Roma supporter Daniele Sciusco, 29, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after he admitted violent disorder before the match.