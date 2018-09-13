Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from inside the team coach captured the disorder

Police have failed to identify the people who attacked Manchester City's team coach and injured officers ahead of a fiery clash with Liverpool.

Bottles and flares were thrown as crowds gathered before the Champions League quarter-final at Anfield.

The force said it had been unable to make arrests despite viewing 130 hours of footage from the 4 April disorder.

Merseyside assistant chief constable Ian Critchley said he was "disappointed no-one has been brought to justice."

Liverpool FC was fined 20,000 euros (£17,500) by Uefa following the violence.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Security guards had to avoid the missiles that were thrown

Merseyside Police said officers had "exhausted" their lines of inquiry after "sifting through CCTV, body worn camera and phone footage provided by members of the public".

Manchester City coach Manuel Estiarte also filmed from inside the coach arriving at Anfield.

But police said the footage was "either clouded by smoke from flares thrown during the disorder, or didn't show the faces" of the assailants.

"Unfortunately, several of our officers sustained injuries. It is testament to them that they carried out their duty to ensure the match went ahead," ACC Critchley said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Liverpool bus was greeted warmly by the supporters

"This was an act of serious disorder by people, who spoiled what should have been a celebratory event for genuine football goers.

"We are disappointed at this time that no-one has been brought to justice."

He asked again anyone with information about the "appalling" behaviour to come forward.