Image copyright Ladyinred Image caption This rollercoaster was stuck 50ft (15m) in the air

Theme park staff were "really on the ball" in their efforts to help people trapped for more than two hours on a rollercoaster, the fire service said.

Fire crews had to rescue 17 passengers after the Crazy Train ride stopped at a height of 50ft (15m) at Gulliver's World in Warrington on Saturday.

Cheshire Fire Service's Mark Bushell said staff were "already putting the scaffolding up" as crews were "getting ready", and "a fantastic help".

No-one was injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the theme park said the emergency services were "required to assist with aiding guests from the ride", but due to the "quick response of the Gulliver's team and use of their on-site evacuation equipment, all individuals were escorted safely off the ride".

Mr Bushell said the park's team had "executed their emergency plan immediately and were already putting the scaffolding up as we were getting our equipment ready".

"They were a fantastic help and worked closely with us and the paramedics at the scene, culminating in a really successful outcome," he added.