Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in Lodge Lane in Toxteth

A man has been repeatedly shot in the leg in a "reckless" attack in Liverpool.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was injured when a gun was fired several times in Lodge Lane, Toxteth on Tuesday afternoon, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital and a cordon was set up, closing Lodge Lane between Beaumont Street and Solway Street East.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Ch Insp Keith McLachlan said: "To use a firearm in a residential street is clearly reckless and we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

The shooting happened close to where 18-year-old Yusuf Sonko was killed death in June last year.