Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Seaton's parents said his disappearance was "absolutely out of character"

Police searching for student who disappeared more than six weeks ago have revealed details of "unconfirmed sightings" of him around the time he went missing.

The 20-year-old from Southport has not been seen since 9 August.

Police said he was seen twice with a man at the RSPB car park in Marshside, where Mr Seaton's car was found.

Another witness said the car was parked by another car containing two men, said to be regular visitors to the car park.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police have appealed for dash-cam footage of the red Ford Fiesta he was driving

The second car was black and the two occupants are believed to be Polish, the witness told Merseyside Police.

In the first sighting, Mr Seaton was seen with a man sitting on sand hills close to the derelict sand factory next to the car park, around the day before he was reported missing.

In a second sighting on 9 August, made by a different witness, he was also seen with a man at the car park.

Police believe Mr Seaton left his home on Melrose Avenue before possibly driving his mum's red Ford Fiesta to the car park on 9 August.

'Distressing time'

The force has scoured CCTV and conducted widespread searches at land and sea.

Mr Seaton's father Andrew said his son was "very sociable, personable and a real family guy and a bit of a homebird in many ways".

Det Insp Jackie Guinness said it had been an "extremely distressing time" for the family.

She added: "I'd like to stress that these are all unconfirmed sightings of Adam but our inquiries remain ongoing and I would ask anyone who believes they have seen or spoken to Adam, or anyone fitting his description, since 9 August, to contact us."