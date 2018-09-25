Image caption Work on the new Royal Liverpool Hospital building stopped when Carillion collapsed

The Private Finance Initiative (PFI) deal to build the new £335m Royal Liverpool Hospital could be scrapped following the collapse of Carillion.

The trust that runs the hospital refused to confirm reports the Government would take over but said an option to "terminate" the project agreement will be discussed later.

Work on the hospital halted in February when the construction giant folded.

The Department of Health and Social Care called the reports "speculation".

A Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust spokesman said its board would discuss several options and added it aimed to restart building as soon as possible.

Earlier this month trust chiefs admitted the Royal might not be finished until at least the middle of 2020.

Image caption Much of the work on the hospital was close to completion when Carillion collapsed

Liverpool Walton Labour MP Dan Carden has previously called for the hospital to brought into public ownership.

"If this is true it is very good news," he said.

PFI was first introduced in the 1990s by Conservative Prime Minister John Major and continued by successive governments.

Under the controversial policy, private companies finance and build facilities such as schools, hospitals and roads in return for regular payments over as many as 30 years.

Carillion was involved in dozens of PFI projects from new rail lines and electrification, to road widening and bypass schemes, as well as building two major hospitals and a city centre redevelopment.

The company was accused of "greed" at this week's Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Dave Prentis, the leader of Britain's second largest union UNISON, said the Royal Liverpool Hospital site had become "an epic monument to failure".

A report by the government's spending watchdog in January said the annual costs of PFI projects amounted to £10.3bn in 2016/17 and would cost the taxpayer a further £199bn by the 2040s,

Analysis

By Claire Hamilton, Political Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside

A bit of good news on the future of the Royal Liverpool Hospital appears tantalisingly close.

Labour MPs and local political leaders have been banging the drum all week at the party's conference, maximising the impact of having this unfinished "monument to greed" (to quote Walton's Dan Carden) on their doorstep.

They claim that once again, a crisis in the north is being ignored. A public meeting last week heard from staff at the existing hospital who said it was failing fast.

Mayor Joe Anderson described how, at a recent check-up, he'd seen a bin overflowing with water from a leaking air conditioning unit.

Local councillors say the 1970s building sitting alongside what should be a fully-functioning 21st Century hospital is a daily reminder of the impact the collapse of Carillion is having on ordinary people's lives

A review of the final cost and timescale to complete the Royal Liverpool project was expected to finish by the end of October, the trust spokesman said.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said it was committed to getting the hospital built as quickly as possible and was working with all parties involved to find a solution "which minimises further delays and ensures value for money".

She added: "The trust's board is meeting today to review the situation, and we expect to have an update on the next steps thereafter."