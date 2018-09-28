Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Hatton was refused entry to the party three years ago

Derek Hatton has applied to rejoin the Labour Party, 33 years after being expelled by then-leader Neil Kinnock.

The 70-year-old former deputy leader of Liverpool City Council, was booted out for belonging to Militant Tendency.

During a bitter war with both Margaret Thatcher's government and the Labour leadership, he set an illegal budget and sent redundancy notices out by taxi to thousands of council workers.

Labour Party sources say no decision has yet been made on his membership.

Mr Hatton said he has no plans to run for public office and was inspired by Jeremy Corbyn's leadership to reapply for membership.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo, he said he spent much of the last 33 years at odds with the Labour leadership, particular at Tony Blair's decision to invade Iraq.

However, he said he had remained committed to the party throughout the period and that the recent Labour conference had prompted him to rejoin.

Image copyright PA Image caption Derek Hatton was expelled in 1986

He wrote: "In all my time I have never witnessed such passion, such energy and such powerful socialist leadership. And strangely that power is despite a kinder, gentler form of politics.

"Many people, myself included, probably never thought we would witness an unswerving socialist like Jeremy Corbyn at the helm," he said.

'Trotskyite faction'

But his return to the party fold has received a mixed reaction from Liverpool Labour councillors.

Clare McIntyre, who represents Wavertree ward, described the period when Mr Hatton in power as "awful".

But Joann Kushner, who represents Croxteth said he was "welcome" and part of the city's "phenomenal political history".

Mr Hatton hinted two years ago in a BBC interview that Mr Corbyn's leadership might tempt him back.

Over the years the former firefighter he has been a property developer, broadcaster and after-dinner speaker.

The party had rejected his application to join in 2015.

The Militant Tendency, which emerged from a Trotskyite group called the Revolutionary Socialist League, held key positions in the Liverpool Labour Party as it battled the Conservative Thatcher government in the 1980s.

Its slogan "It's better to break the law than break the poor" led to the council setting a budget in 1985 which exceeded its income by £30m and led to political turmoil in the city.

The slogan was cited by Labour frontbencher Dawn Butler this week on the eve of the party conference in Liverpool.

Image copyright Dave Sinclair Image caption Demonstration in support of the Labour council in 1985