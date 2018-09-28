Image copyright Graham Robson/Geograph Image caption The attack happened at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday

A woman in her 70s has been sexually assaulted at a graveyard in broad daylight, police said.

It happened at about 12:30 BST on Tuesday at Anfield Cemetery in Priory Road, Liverpool.

After striking up a conversation with his victim, Merseyside Police said the suspect kissed the woman's face and inappropriately touched her.

The suspect is described as having a local accent and was walking a bulldog-type dog on a red lead at the time.

He was wearing a T-shirt, jeans and trainers, police said.

Det Insp Lisa Ryan said: "This was an extremely alarming incident, which has left the victim... very distressed.

"This was a shocking assault on an elderly victim, however I would like to stress that incidents such as this are unusual."