Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died at the scene at Grayson Mews in Birkenhead

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman suffered fatal stab wounds in Merseyside.

The victim, 44, was found at Grayson Mews on John Street in Birkenhead on Sunday and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder alongside a 32-year-old man arrested earlier.

The victim has not yet been formally identified but her next-of-kin have been told, Merseyside Police said.