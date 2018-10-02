Image copyright Google Image caption The "shocking" attack left the victim "very distressed", police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an attack on an elderly woman in a cemetery.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was attacked in "broad daylight" in Anfield Cemetery on Priory Road, Liverpool, at about 12:30 BST on 25 September.

A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said the "shocking" assault had left her "very distressed".

A 35-year-old man of no fixed address was being held in connection with the attack.