Man held over Anfield Cemetery sex assault
- 2 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an attack on an elderly woman in a cemetery.
The woman, aged in her 70s, was attacked in "broad daylight" in Anfield Cemetery on Priory Road, Liverpool, at about 12:30 BST on 25 September.
A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said the "shocking" assault had left her "very distressed".
A 35-year-old man of no fixed address was being held in connection with the attack.