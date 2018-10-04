Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The Little Boy Giant "taking a nap" ahead of the Liverpool's Dream street show

Crowds are queuing up to see one of the giant marionettes featured in Liverpool's street puppet show.

Hundreds of people have already seen the Little Boy Giant sleeping in a hammock at St George's Hall.

Thousands more are expected to watch the last Royal de Luxe event in the Giants trilogy.

The marionettes will take to the city streets as well as some Wirral landmarks from Friday until Sunday.

A free preview of the show, named Liverpool's Dream, is available at St George's Hall until 23:00 BST.

Nearby William Brown Street and Lime Street is closed to traffic for most of the day.

Image copyright PA Image caption Roisin Grainger, 11, from Crosby gets a close look at Little Boy Giant

Image caption A giant raft at Canning Dock in Liverpool

The opening echoes the French street theatre group's previous event in 2014 when a grandmother puppet was asleep in the hall.

The Little Boy Giant's sandal has been placed at Prince's Park, where it is being used as a goal for a football coaching session for hundreds of schoolchildren in conjunction with Liverpool FC, Everton and Tranmere Rovers.

Image caption A huge sandal has been placed in Prince's Park in Toxteth

Image copyright PA Image caption Little Boy Giant will soon be walking among Liverpool landmarks

Meanwhile, a giant raft has appeared at Canning Dock in Liverpool and a huge butter knife has split a bus in two outside Lime Street Station.

Organisers said it is part of the artistic vision for the Giants event - and to watch out for a giant fork to mysteriously appear soon.

The Giants finale will see the puppets cover a 20-mile route, as the show heads to Wirral for the first time.

Previous events in 2012 and 2014 drew millions of spectators to watch them parade through the streets.