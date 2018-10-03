Birkenhead murder: Two men charged over woman's death
Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Merseyside.
Glenda Jackson, 44, was found at Grayson Mews on John Street, Birkenhead, at about 07:55 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.
Nicholas Curtis, 32, and Stuart Curtis, 31, both also of Grayson Mews in Birkenhead, are due before Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Jackson died from stab wounds.