Seven municipal golf courses in England have closed after the company in charge of them collapsed.

Mack Trading, which runs Mack Golf, announced it had gone into liquidation on Wednesday.

The firm was in charge of council-owned courses in Merseyside, Cheshire, Dorset, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Hampshire and Lancashire.

All the local councils involved said they were looking at "options" regarding the future of the courses.

The seven English courses affected are:

Bowring Park Golf Course, Huyton

Ellesmere Port Golf Course, Ellesmere Port

Heaton Park Golf Centre, Bury

Knights Grange Golf Course, Winsford

Moors Valley Golf Course, near Ringwood

Stony Holme Golf Course, Carlisle

Southwood Golf Course, Farnborough

Stanley Park Gold Course, Blackpool

Rathbane Golf Course in Limerick, Ireland has also been closed.

Blackpool Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Christchurch and East Dorset Council and Knowsley Council said they were looking at "options" for continuing to provide golf facilities.

In a statement, Manchester City Council said: "We remain fully committed to ensuring that affordable, high-quality golf facilities are available and will identify a new long-term operator, while also examining all possible options to keep the course open to golfers in the short-term."

Mack Trading has been contacted for comment.