Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Little Boy Giant is walking through Liverpool streets as part of a street art event.

Huge crowds are lining the streets of Liverpool as The Giants visit the city for a third and final time.

Royal de Luxe's huge puppets are making their way through the city centre as well as appearing across the Mersey in Wirral.

Previous visits by the French street theatre company's Giants in 2012 and 2014 drew six-figure audiences.

The action started at 10:00 BST at St George's Hall. A giant puppet also appeared at Fort Perch Rock, Wirral.

Hundreds queued to see one of the marionettes - Little Boy Giant - "sleeping" in a hammock at St George's Hall on Thursday.

The puppets can be seen in various locations until Sunday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liverpool giants: Dog Xolo goes for surprise walkies

Unlike previous visits, though, the marionettes will take in some Wirral landmarks in addition to Liverpool city centre.

This year's opening echoes Royal de Luxe's previous event in 2014 when a grandmother puppet was asleep in the hall.

To whet the public's appetite this year, one of the Little Boy Giant's sandals appeared in Prince's Park.

At the scene Liverpool - Rumeana Jahangir, BBC News

There's something about the Giants that brings out the child in you, whatever your age.

When the live music struck up to signal that Little Boy Giant was about to wake up, gasps and cheers spread through the hundreds lined up outside St George's Hall.

Magical, mesmerising and epic were words used as the city welcomed back the much-loved marionettes for the final time.

While the Giants head up to Princes Park for the afternoon, there are a lot of smiles spread over the faces of those who were saw them stroll past this morning.

It was used as a goalpost during a football coaching session for hundreds of schoolchildren. Liverpool, Everton and Tranmere Rovers were all involved in the event.

Meanwhile, a giant raft has appeared at Canning Dock in Liverpool and a huge butter knife has split a bus in two outside Lime Street Station.

Image caption Little Boy Giant emerges from St George's Plateau

Image caption One boy and his dog ready for the of

Image caption Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Kirby watched the Little Boy Giant start moving this morning

Once again the Giants have wowed the crowd.

Lewis, 10, from Millbrook primary school, Kirby, said: "It was epic! Mind blown!"

Angela Samara and Helen Bishton, who were collecting for mental health org Chasing the Stigma one of two official charities were delighted.

"We thought it was absolutely mesmerising, said Angela.

"It was a magical moment when Xolo went and met the boy. You forget instantly that they're puppets and it's an absolute privilege to watch."

Organisers said it was part of the artistic vision for The Giants event - and there is also a giant fork going through a car in the city too.

Image caption A massive fork spears a car roof outside St Luke's Church

On the beach

Sean Styles, BBC Radio Merseyside

Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of people gathered on New Brighton Beach after a sleeping Giant appeared overnight.

As the sun came up the Giant awoke and was raised up from the shadow of the turrets at Fort Perch Rock.

While a brass band played the crowd was transfixed as the huge figure was lifted from the sands.

Children watched on with open mouths at this incredible sight on the Wirral coastline.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Giant went for a stroll on New Brighton prom