Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Cornwood Close, Belle Vale, shortly before 11:30 BST

A 27-year-old man has been shot dead by a cyclist in Liverpool, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Cornwood Close, Belle Vale, shortly before 11:30 BST following reports a man had been shot in the street.

He was treated at the scene for critical injuries to the head and torso, but was pronounced dead in hospital.

Detectives said they had launched a murder investigation.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said they were looking for a man, in his late 20s, dressed in black and with a high-vis orange jacket.

Det Ch Supt Natalie Perischine said: "The investigation into this shocking incident is in its very early stages.

"I want to reassure the public that gun crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside at any time of day, and that we will thoroughly investigate any information given to us so we can put anyone who carries guns on our streets behind bars."