Image copyright Google Image caption A grenade was found under a car on Cleveland Road in Warrington in February

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a grenade under a car.

The device was found in Cleveland Road in Warrington in the early hours of 24 February, Cheshire Police said.

The men, aged between 18 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to possess explosives and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Police said the arrests focussed on an "established organised crime group" and were not terror-related.

The men are in custody after being arrested in Warrington and Runcorn, with three also being produced from prison.

Det Ch Insp Mike Evans said the operation focussed on an "established organised crime group in Warrington".