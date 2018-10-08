Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is following a lengthy rehabilitation programme, police say

A man has been arrested in Rome over an alleged assault on a Liverpool fan before the team's Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Sean Cox, 53, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, Ireland was left in a critical condition in hospital after receiving head injuries near Anfield on 24 April.

Police said a 30-year-old had appeared in a court in Rome on Saturday.

He was remanded ahead of an extradition hearing and Mr Cox was recovering slowly, Merseyside Police said.

Doctors placed Mr Cox in a coma following the attack outside a pub near Anfield stadium, less than an hour before kick off.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Liverpool players displayed a banner for Sean Cox in May

Police said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Meanwhile, another defendant Filippo Lombardi, 21, is due at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday ahead of a trial on Thursday for wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox.

Mr Lombardi denies the charge.