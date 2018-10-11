Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brandon Regan's body was found in a garden at a property in Speke

Five men have been arrested over the death of a teenager whose body was found in a garden.

Brandon Regan, 17, was fatally stabbed in Critchley Road, Speke, Liverpool, on 28 January.

The arrests come after early morning raids in Speke, Belle Vale and Widnes, Merseyside Police said.

The men, aged between 22 and 33, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to police stations for questioning by detectives.

Twelve people had previously been questioned in connection with the investigation, police said.