Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carl Russell was an amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew and boyfriend, say his family

The family of a man shot dead by a cyclist have paid tribute to him saying he had a "heart of gold" who was "our loveable rogue".

Carl Russell was shot as he got out of a car on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale, Liverpool on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who had served a jail sentence for possessing a firearm, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Paying tribute his family said they were "devastated" and cannot comprehend his "cold-blooded murder".

'Void left'

Merseyside Police said Mr Russell had survived a shooting over eight years ago.

In a statement, the family said: "As a family we are devastated to lose our beloved son Carl and can't begin to explain the void that's been left in our lives.

"Carl was an amazing son, brother, uncle, nephew and boyfriend who idolised his true love Lakyn."

The family added: "At this difficult time we would appreciate the time to grieve and comprehend the loss of Carl in this cold-blooded murder."

Two men from Belle Vale, aged 29 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.