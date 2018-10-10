Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carl Russell's family say he "had a heart of gold"

A man shot dead in front of his girlfriend by a cyclist was a serving prisoner on day release, the prison service has said.

Carl Russell, 27, was attacked on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale, Liverpool, at about 11:30 BST on Sunday as he and his partner got out of a car.

Police said he had survived a previous attempt on his life in 2010.

A HM Prison Service spokeswoman said he had been serving a sentence at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire.

She said she could not confirm what offence he was imprisoned for at the category D open jail and added that due to the police investigation, it would be "inappropriate to comment further".

Two men, aged 29 and 33 and both from Belle Vale, who were being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been released pending further inquiries.