Image copyright El Pollock/Geograph Image caption Cammell Laird would not confirm the number of jobs "at risk"

Shipbuilder Cammell Laird could cut up to 300 jobs despite recently being awarded huge Royal Navy contracts, a union has claimed.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Stuart Andrew announced the Birkenhead shipyard would receive £620m to support Royal Fleet Auxiliary tankers.

However, the GMB union said about 40% of jobs could go by March 2019, which was "a kick in the teeth" to workers.

Cammell Laird would not confirm the number but said jobs were "at risk".

GMB organiser Albie McGuigan said the 291 job losses would cause "devastation to the community".

"This decision is outrageous, particularly coming so soon after the shipyard won those lucrative contracts," he said.

"[It] is another kick in the teeth for the UK's proud shipbuilding tradition."

Image copyright Cammell Laird Image caption Cammell Laird said the Royal Navy deal will create apprenticeships at the shipyard

A spokesman for a second union, Unite, said it was "mystified" by the news of job losses and called on the company to "come clean on the business case".

A Cammell Laird spokesman said that with "numerous contracts entering the latter phases" and no certainty of similar deals "in the immediate term", the firm needed to "address its cost base to remain competitive".

He said the company would continue to work with the unions, was bidding for new contracts to maintain staffing levels and remained "very optimistic for future growth".