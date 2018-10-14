Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said the man pictured "may have vital information" about Carl Russell's death

An image has been released in a bid to trace the killer of a prisoner shot dead while on day release.

Carl Russell, 27, was gunned down in front of his girlfriend on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale, Liverpool, at about 11:30 BST last Sunday.

The pair were getting out of a car at the time of the shooting.

Merseyside Police issued a photo of a cyclist in a high-visibility jacket who officers believe may hold "vital information".

Carl Russell's family say he "had a heart of gold"

Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said police need to speak to the individual pictured and appealed for anyone who recognises the jacket to get in touch.

He described the garment as orange "with dark blue at the bottom with a reflective band".

Police previously said Mr Russell had survived an earlier attempt on his life in 2010.

Two men, aged 29 and 33 and both from Belle Vale, who were being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder have been released pending further inquiries.