Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox is now out of the coma, but his condition remains 'very dire'

A Roma fan accused of a joint attack on a Liverpool supporter was "not looking for trouble" when fighting broke out, a court has heard.

Filippo Lombardi, 21, has admitted violent disorder but denies wounding Sean Cox, 53, outside Anfield stadium before a match in April.

He told Preston Crown Court he met Liverpool fans who "weren't friendly," so took his belt off to defend himself.

Mr Cox was seriously injured after being punched to the ground.

Mr Lombardi is believed to have become involved with the attack during his walk from Liverpool Lime Street station to Anfield with a group of supporters.

It is alleged that Mr Lombardi swung his belt in Mr Cox's direction while another man threw the punch which left him in a coma.

Mr Lombardi also told the court he had swung the belt at a man standing behind Mr Cox's brother, who he believed was being aggressive towards him.

He said: "I saw a few of the Liverpool fans in front of one pub and they started to tell me something, but I didn't understand what they said.

"I was lost because I didn't know the right way. I thought that in this street could be a dangerous situation so I wrapped the belt around my hand."

He said he had the belt wrapped around his hand when he walked into Walton Breck Road, which was full of Liverpool fans.

But he told the court he unwrapped it when a man with a white scarf started talking to him aggressively.

'Covered his face'

He said: "I didn't hit him and I didn't want to hit him, just get him away from me because I think he started to tell me something aggressive."

Mr Lombardi said it was only after he swung the belt that he saw father-of-three Mr Cox lying on the ground.

"I didn't realise what happened because I didn't see," he said.

The defendant continued to tell the court he had then become involved in a fight with another man who, he said, covered his face and started a confrontation.

He added: "I realise that I have done a mistake being violent in this situation."

The court heard that he had been to Europe to watch Roma play about 10 times before, but had never previously been arrested or involved in football-related disorder.

Mr Lombardi added: "I feel really sorry for him for what happened, it's a very, very horrible situation for them, but I'm not involved in this assault."

The jury has been told that Mr Cox, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, Ireland, is unable to talk or sit up unaided following the attack.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday, when the jury is expected to hear closing speeches.