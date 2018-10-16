Image copyright Filip Pavloski Image caption Mathematicians say the chances of baby Christopher Pavloski sharing his birthday with his father and grandfather are one in 130,000

He might be tiny, but there is no doubt baby Christopher Pavloski is a chip off the old block - he shares the same birthday as his father and grandfather.

Just like two generations before him, Christopher arrived into the world on Saturday 6 October.

Sharing the same birth date as his father and grandfather - down to the day - makes Christopher a one in 130,000 baby.

Dad Filip said: "He's the best birthday present I could have hoped for."

Baby Christopher was due to be born five days earlier, on Monday 1 October.

With no sign of him arriving, Mr Pavloski and wife Tsvetomira, 31, were told to go to Wirral's Arrowe Park Hospital on 6 October so labour could be induced.

'He was waiting'

But the night before, Mrs Pavloski's contractions began and Christopher was born the following morning, weighing in at 9lb 5oz (4.2kg).

"He was supposed to have been born on 1 October but it's like he was waiting," said Mr Pavloski, 34, a physiotherapist at Royal Liverpool University Hospital," said Mr Pavloski.

"I told the nurses that it was my birthday and my father's birthday and they said they had never heard of that happening before."

The three generations will meet for the first time next year when Mr and Mrs Pavloski take Christopher to meet his proud grandfather Kiro, 62, in his home city of Prilep in Macedonia.

"People have already heard the news there and my father is being congratulated everywhere he goes in the city," said Mr Pavloski.

BBC statistician Rosalind Anning said: "The odds of a father sharing the same birthday with his son are one in 365.

"The odds of a grandfather sharing the same birthday with his son and grandson is one in 365 times 365, or about one in 130,000."

According to Guinness World Records, the Medlin family of Wilmington, North Carolina, holds the record for the most generations born on the same day, with four.