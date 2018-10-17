Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Special Olympics GB was held in Sheffield in 2017

Liverpool has been revealed as the host city for the next edition of Britain's largest disability multi-sports event.

Special Olympics Great Britain sees over 2,000 athletes with learning disabilities compete in sports such as football, swimming and boccia.

"Spectacular" opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Sefton Park and Echo Arena, the council said.

The event's chairman Murton Mann said he was "proud" it would be held in the "welcoming and inclusive city".

It will run from 4 to 7 August 2021, and returns to Merseyside for the first time since the debut games were held in Knowsley in 1978.

Inspirational event

The event will see competitions play out across many of the city's venues, including Greenbank Sports Academy, Wavertree Athletics Village and ACC Liverpool.

Mr Mann said hosting the games in 2017 had been worth £3.2m to Sheffield's economy and "we hope that Liverpool will enjoy similar benefits in addition to the magical and priceless atmosphere this event will create".

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said the city would deliver an "inspirational event" filled with "memorable moments".

"Liverpool will reset the bar for what these games mean and how society treats the issue of intellectual disability," he added.