Image copyright Google Image caption The man was shot in Alderson Road in Wavertree

A 25-year-old man has been shot dead in a "targeted" attack in Liverpool.

A murder investigation has been launched after the man was shot at about 22:40 BST on Wednesday in Alderson Road, Wavertree.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, Merseyside Police said.

The victim has been identified and his next of kin are being informed. The force said the investigation was in the early stages but believed it was a "targeted" attack.

Police officers are carrying out forensic, witness and house-to-house inquiries in the area.

The force has appealed for anybody with information or CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Det Insp Jacky Fitzpatrick said: "In these early stages of our investigation, we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen the incident or seen anyone making off on foot or in a vehicle immediately after, possibly in the direction of Lawrence Road."

The shooting is the sixth gun attack in Merseyside this month.

Carl Russell, who was a serving prisoner on day release, was shot dead in front of his girlfriend by a cyclist on 7 October.

A HM Prison Service spokeswoman said he had been serving a sentence at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire.