Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox was attacked outside Anfield in April

Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a Liverpool fan.

Sean Cox, 53, from Co Meath, Ireland, was hit outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League semi-final in April.

Lombardi, 21, was cleared by a jury at Preston Crown Court of the assault which left Mr Cox seriously injured.

But the Italian was jailed for three years for a separate charge of violent disorder, which he admitted.

'Nonsense' alibi

Summing up the case, Recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown said: "Football has been described as the beautiful game but the terrible events that took place outside Anfield stadium when Sean Cox was assaulted, and suffered catastrophic injuries, surely have blighted its reputation."

He told Lombardi: "There is no doubt in my mind that your purpose was to cause a violent clash with the Liverpool fans... demonstrated vividly in film footage.

"The footage shows that you had an active role and your assertion in evidence and in your basis of plea that you were just looking for signs for away supporter sections and were suddenly confronted by Liverpool fans is, in my judgement, nonsense."

During the trial the jury was told Mr Cox is unable to talk or sit up unaided following the attack on 26 April.

Mr Cox's brother Martin, who was with him at the time, told the court: "He can't talk, he just whispers."

The court heard the brothers travelled from Ireland on the morning of the game between Liverpool and Roma and had been walking towards Anfield stadium just after 19:00 BST when he was attacked.