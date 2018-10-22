Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Craig Dann (pictured) could not cope with his job, his defence lawyer said

A care worker grabbed an elderly man with dementia by the throat and pinned him against a door, a court heard.

Craig Dann, 36, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, was jailed for eight months for offences against five residents at a care home in Warrington, Cheshire.

Jailing him at Liverpool Crown Court Judge Brian Cummings QC said: "You have not shown a flicker of remorse."

Defending, Michael Hagerty said his client, who pleaded not guilty, was "effectively in the wrong job".

He was employed as a full time carer in a wing for dementia patients at The Old Vicarage residential home in Burtonwood.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said Dann behaved "unsympathetically, aggressively and on occasions with violence".

The court was told he shouted at residents and threatened them with violence.

One day he grabbed an 82-year-old man by the throat and pinned him against the door after he refused to go into the dining room, the court heard.

'Abused trust'

Realising that there were relatives of residents nearby he immediately released the man.

Dann, who has no previous convictions, was convicted of five offences of ill treatment and one of common assault.

Judge Cummings told him: "Great trust was reposed in you and you abused that trust."

In a victim impact statement the daughter of the 82-year-old man said she had "cried with shock and felt sad for my father".

In mitigation Mr Hagerty said his client's behaviour was due to an "inability to cope rather than malice".