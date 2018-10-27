Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox cannot sit up unaided after the attack

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has donated 5,000 euros (£4,400) towards the long-term care of a fan who was attacked outside Anfield.

Sean Cox, 53, from Ireland, suffered a brain injury before a match between Liverpool and Roma in April.

Everton defender Seamus Coleman and Reading midfielder David Meyler, who both play for the Republic of Ireland team, also donated 5,000 euros each.

Liverpool fans will be collecting for Mr Cox's treatment at Saturday's game.

Jurgen Klopp has given 5,000 euros towards Mr Cox's treatment

The father-of-three, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was severely beaten on 24 April before the first leg of Liverpool's Champion League semi-final.

Earlier in October, Roma fan Filippo Lombardi, 21, was cleared of being part of a joint attack on Mr Cox but admitted violent disorder.

During the trial, Mr Cox's brother Martin said his brother could not speak or sit up unaided following the attack.

The court heard another man had been arrested in Rome in connection with the attack and was awaiting extradition.

Republic of Ireland players Seamus Coleman and David Meyler have also donated

Mr Cox is receiving treatment in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

His friends hope to raise 2m euros for his care.

Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly will be collecting donations at Liverpool's home game against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

"As fellow supporters, we want to show the Cox family they are not alone," the group said.

Prior to the Champions League semi-final second leg in May, Klopp praised Roma players for showing their support for Mr Cox when they trained in 'Forza Sean' shirts.