Oscar spent five hours at hospital after suffering the injury, his mother said

A discarded needle that pricked the finger of a toddler in a Wetherspoon pub was from a diabetes testing kit, a spokesman for the company has said.

Two-year-old Oscar Bate found the needle under a table at The Glass House in St Helens on 21 October.

His mother said she felt "sick" when she realised what had happened.

Amy Bate said Oscar was tested for HIV and hepatitis. but the National Aids Trust said there were no recorded cases of discarded needles leading to HIV.

Ms Bate said she would have to wait months to find out if he had been infected.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon, who had earlier apologised to the family, confirmed the needle was a lancet - the kind used by diabetics to test blood.