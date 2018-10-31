Couple held after Merseyside toddler found wandering in street
- 31 October 2018
A man and woman have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering alone in a street.
The 18-month-old boy was spotted by a member of the public on Warrington Road in Prescot, Merseysude, on Tuesday morning.
The boy was taken to a nearby school for safety before being moved to hospital, where he was being cared for.
A 27-year-old woman from Whiston and a man, 33, from Prescot, were arrested on suspicion of neglect.