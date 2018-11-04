Image copyright Family handout Image caption No-one has been charged over Adam Ellison's death

The sister of a stabbing victim says she still calls his phone even though she knows he will never pick up.

Nicola Ellison was speaking a year after her brother Adam was fatally struck in the neck following a row with people on a motorbike in Merseyside.

The trainee supermarket manager, 29, had been on a night out with three cousins and a friend when he was attacked on 4 November 2017.

Ms Ellison appealed for information as no-one has yet been charged.

"I've phoned his mobile number because I want him to pick up," she said.

"I want to say hello to him and I want him to tell me what kind of day he has had.

"I want to tell him I love him, which we always did - all of us, every day, every time we saw each other. That was the last thing he said."

Image copyright Google Image caption Adam Ellison was stabbed in Market Place

Mr Ellison, who was planning to get married, was stabbed on Market Place, Prescot, at about 00:40 GMT.

The offenders fled, riding off in the direction of a Tesco store.

A man and a boy were arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after but no-one was charged.

Det Ch Insp John Middleton, from Merseyside Police, said a number of bikes were "circulating around the Prescot area that night with the offending motorcycle".

"We believe a green and white Kawasaki - the offending motorcycle - may have been sprayed black and been sold on, and we would like to speak to anyone who might have any information about that."

Mr Ellison's mother, Joyce, said: "It's been a terrible year for us - we miss Adam so much. He was such a loved young man."