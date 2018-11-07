Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Two men were being questioned over Ian Conning's death

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who died two weeks after being attacked.

Ian Conning, 47, was found with serious head and chest injuries at a house in Kelday Close, Kirkby, on 23 October and died in hospital on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man from the Kirkby area was arrested on Wednesday and will be questioned by detectives.

A 55-year-old man previously held by police remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Conning died as a result of "blunt force trauma injuries" to his head and chest, Merseyside Police said.