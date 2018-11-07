Liverpool

Second Kirkby murder arrest over man's death

  • 7 November 2018
Ian Conning Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption Two men were being questioned over Ian Conning's death

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who died two weeks after being attacked.

Ian Conning, 47, was found with serious head and chest injuries at a house in Kelday Close, Kirkby, on 23 October and died in hospital on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man from the Kirkby area was arrested on Wednesday and will be questioned by detectives.

A 55-year-old man previously held by police remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Conning died as a result of "blunt force trauma injuries" to his head and chest, Merseyside Police said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites