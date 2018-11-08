Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Mr Conning died as a result of "blunt force trauma"

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died two weeks after being attacked in a flat.

Ian Conning, 47, was found with serious injuries at a property on Kelday Close in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 23 October.

He died in hospital on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found his death was the result of "blunt force trauma".

Ronald Culshaw, 55, of Rushey Hey Road, Kirkby, appeared before Sefton magistrates earlier, charged with Mr Conning's murder.

He was ordered to appear at Liverpool Crown Court at a later date.

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in custody.